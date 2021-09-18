3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $265,000

Welcome home to your stunning open floorplan perfect for entertaining in Mackintosh on the Lake! Bright entry opens to spacious living area with fireplace for relaxing. Sunny dining or office area conveniently beside your large kitchen with huge eat at island! Tons of cabinets! S/S appliances & brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout downstairs! Second floor complete with a large loft area, all bedrooms & full baths! Bedrooms also have beautiful vinyl plan flooring! Owners suite with upgraded luxury shower & garden tub as well as walk in closet with organizer. Great corner lot with Tayside lawn maintenance included with HOA Resort style community amenities which include miles of sidewalks, pool, tennis courts, playground, and more!