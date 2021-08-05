 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $265,000
Immaculately maintained cozy living in highly sought after Mackintosh on the Lake. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home offer so many comforts including a giant kitchen island, gas range, well designed bonus room built in irrigation system and a beautiful first floor open concept. Just minutes to everything this home is delightful. Community offers some of the best amenities around. 2 lifeguarded pools with a waterslide, 2 playgrounds, tennis and volley ball courts. Best offers due by 11:00 PM Wednesday 8/4.

