3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $265,000

Immaculately maintained cozy living in highly sought after Mackintosh on the Lake. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home offer so many comforts including a giant kitchen island, gas range, well designed bonus room built in irrigation system and a beautiful first floor open concept. Just minutes to everything this home is delightful. Community offers some of the best amenities around. 2 lifeguarded pools with a waterslide, 2 playgrounds, tennis and volley ball courts. Best offers due by 11:00 PM Wednesday 8/4.