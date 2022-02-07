 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $275,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS; PLEASE SUBMIT BEST OFFER BY 3:00 SUNDAY 2/6. Adorable bungalow with open floor plan with upgrades galore. Features bamboo flooring, Corian countertops, cathedral and trey ceilings, stainless steel appliances, arched doorways and more. Lot backs up to a wooded area with plenty of privacy on back patio. Neighborhood features include kayaking at Lake Mackintosh, swimming at the pool and splash park, tennis courts and clubhouse. Lawncare is included with HOA fees!! EASY ACCESS TO I-40.

