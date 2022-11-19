3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $289,000

FALL in love with this gorgeous end unit townhouse in Kenross at Mackintosh! This immaculately maintained home boasts a ton of updates such as plantation shutters throughout the home, crown molding, granite, stainless steel appliances, attached garage, and fenced in patio/backyard area. The convenient location right in Burlington and close to Greensboro can't be beat. Turn key is an understatement... book your showing so you can be moved in and ready to host all the holiday parties!