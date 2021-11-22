Beautiful home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake! Wood flooring in main living areas, sunny entry & open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Stunning kitchen with tons of cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, spacious pantry and a massive kitchen island w/room for everyone to gather! Enjoy the sunny living room with gas log marble fireplace on cold days! The second level has 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths with a loft for added space too! Owner's suite w/trey ceiling, garden tub, sep. shower and WIC w/ Custom Shelving! Two add'l BR's, full bath and huge loft complete the second level. Extended patio w/lush landscaping turns the backyard into an oasis! Even the double car garage feels like an added living space completed with trim and paint. Resort style amenities include pool, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts plus miles of sidewalks! Professional photos and measurements coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $290,000
