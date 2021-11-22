 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $290,000

Beautiful home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake! Wood flooring in main living areas, sunny entry & open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Stunning kitchen with tons of cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, spacious pantry and a massive kitchen island w/room for everyone to gather! Enjoy the sunny living room with gas log marble fireplace on cold days! The second level has 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths with a loft for added space too! Owner's suite w/trey ceiling, garden tub, sep. shower and WIC w/ Custom Shelving! Two add'l BR's, full bath and huge loft complete the second level. Extended patio w/lush landscaping turns the backyard into an oasis! Even the double car garage feels like an added living space completed with trim and paint. Resort style amenities include pool, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts plus miles of sidewalks! Professional photos and measurements coming soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert