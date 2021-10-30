 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $290,000

Stunning 3 BR w/large loft home in desirable Mackintosh on the Lake! Beautiful rocking chair front porch welcomes you into your spacious DR w/upgrades & open floorplan. Gleaming hardwoods on main level. Large kitchen open to Living area. Access to your sunny screened in porch & private fenced in back yard! Second level includes spacious owners suite with large wic, garden tub & sep shower, two additional BR's totaling three & a large bonus loft! Resort style living including pool, tennis courts & more!

