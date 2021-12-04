3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $293,000

Better then new 3 bedroom with loft home located in the sought after neighborhood of The Cove at Mackintosh on the Lake. ALAMANCE County School System! This home features luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the entire first floor. The kitchen features dark shaker-style cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Kitchen opens into family room and is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wainscoting in formal dining room. Master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, master bath has separate shower and soak in tub. The walk in closet in the master bedroom is HUGE! Walking distance to resort style community pools, tennis, clubhouse, gym and park! Home is move in ready!! Agent owned.