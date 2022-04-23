 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $299,000

2047 Glenkirk features an open concept main living area w/ engineered hardwood floors & a gas log fireplace leading to the adjoining kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & oversized granite island. Owner's suite has a trey ceiling & ensuite bathroom with garden tub. Upstairs you'll also find a loft & 2 additional spacious bedrooms. Hallway laundry room completes the upstairs. Great community amenities in a super convenient area. Close to I-40, shopping and restaurants!

