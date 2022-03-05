 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $300,000

Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2.1 Bathroom a the Cove in Mackintosh on the Lake. Features nice large living room. Great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs large master bedroom with walk in close and large bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms and a loft upstairs. LVP flooring in all main areas and carpet in bedrooms. Nice backyard. Incredible neighborhood with gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. Don't miss out on seeing this incredible home!

