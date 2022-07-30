3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $300,000

Lovely Move In Ready home in sought-after Mackintosh on the Lake! 3 Bedrooms with large loft & 2.5 baths! Open concept in main living area w/ cozy gas log fireplace and vinyl flooring throughout main living area. Separate dining room for entertaining. Spacious kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Engineered hardwoods in main living area, carpet in all bedrooms. The first floor owner's suite features trey ceiling and plenty of room for a reading corner by the windows a walk in closet with double sink vanity in full bath. The laundry room completes the first floor. Two more bedrooms, large loft and full bath are on the second floor. Enjoy dinner alfresco under the lovely lighted gazebo on the extended backyard patio. Resort-style community amenities include a swimming pool, splash pad, sidewalks, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, and planned events for residents of all ages! Love where you live!