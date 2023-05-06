The Greenville 2 Story Large country porch! Bright Kitchen w/ 2 corner windows at sink Island adjacent to Breakfast Nook & Great Room. Corner Gas Fireplace in Great Room, Upgraded LVP floors on main level. Main level office. 3 bed- w/loft , main level formal living or computer rm. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.
State audit: Guilford County Schools failed to track vehicles' use. Report calls district's response to findings "misleading"
Investigation followed allegations of personal use of three SUVs.
Christopher Arnell Holland, 40, of Greensboro, was sentenced to a minimum of 77 years in prison to a maximum of 113 years.