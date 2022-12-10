The New Bern - 1 1/2 Story home with Owners Suite on Main Level. Additional 2 Bedrooms on the Second Floor with loft. 2 1/2 Baths. Open floor plan with Great Room, Formal Dining Room. Kitchen offers a bar top that overlooks the Great Room for casual dining. Laundry Room on Main level. 1 Car Garage. LVP flooring installed on main level. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Among the congregations suing are Groometown United Methodist Church in Greensboro, Fairfield United Methodist Church in High Point and Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.
The deputies had responded about 8:15 p.m. to 6705 Long Meadow Drive and found the two victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Sunday in a news release.
Hundreds of people in a small community were rattled by an earthquake late Wednesday in the North Carolina mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A South Carolina automotive group is entering the Triad marketplace in a major way by spending $65.2 million to buy the properties of five Gre…
A 4-year-old girl who was not properly restrained was killed in crash Sunday, Greensboro police say.
The 4-year-old girl was in the back seat of her uncle's 2004 Toyota Camry, not in a child restraint seat, when he ran a red light and hit a 2016 Kia Sorento, police said in a news release.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Donlora Drive found Xavier Ramon Wells wounded, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said Sunday morning.
Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, of Hoffman was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding 103 mph in a 35 mph, careless and reckless driving and driving while licensed revoked, police said Monday in a news release.
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
Police identify driver charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Greensboro pedestrian. Officers trying to locate him.
Jerry Martin McBride, 67, died from injuries sustained in the Nov. 25 crash, Greensboro police said.