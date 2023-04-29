Location, Location, Location! This home is situated on a quite, Dead end rd. Minutes to all- Shopping, eating, interstate, Hospital. This home is under Construction with an approx. completion at the end of august. Hard to find new construction in this price point/location. Open living at its best. Custom builder will pack home with lots of custom/upgraded features to include granite countertops, SS appliances, LVP flooring, nice backyard, large master w/WIC and large tile shower. Still plenty of time to choose colors and finishes. and to top it off, No city taxes and No HOA dues. Photos will be updated as construction continues.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000
