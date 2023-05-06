The New Bern - 1 1/2 Story home with Owners Suite on Main Level. Additional 3 Bedrooms on the Second Floor. 2 1/2 Baths. Open floor planwith Great Room, Formal Dining Room. Kitchen offers a bar top that overlooks the Great Room for casual dining. Laundry Room on Main level. 1 CarGarage. LVP flooring installed on main level. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, CommunityCenter Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triadand the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $325,000
