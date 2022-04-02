Single-level living on huge cul-de-sac lot in Mackintosh on the Lake! Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and BR's. Spacious KIT boasts a huge island w/plenty of room for extra seating or watching the big game in the adjoining living room w/gas log FP. Granite counters, tons of cabinets, and large pantry truly make this kitchen the heart of the home. The breakfast nook with windows overlooking the back yard and natural area is the perfect spot to start or end your day. The spacious primary suite offers room for a cozy reading nook and view of the natural area for an added sense of privacy and serenity. Primary BA w/huge walk-in shower, garden tub, and spacious WIC w/custom shelving galore! Two additional BR's, full BA, & laundry rm complete the footprint of this beautiful home. Outdoor living is provided by the covered patio & large fenced backyard! Resort-style amenities include pool, miles of sidewalks, community events planned for residents of all ages & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
Also, why are they still making the “don’t smoke during the flight” announcement when giving the safety instructions?
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Authorities are not releasing the victim's name because he is a juvenile.