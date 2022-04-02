3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $330,000

Single-level living on huge cul-de-sac lot in Mackintosh on the Lake! Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and BR's. Spacious KIT boasts a huge island w/plenty of room for extra seating or watching the big game in the adjoining living room w/gas log FP. Granite counters, tons of cabinets, and large pantry truly make this kitchen the heart of the home. The breakfast nook with windows overlooking the back yard and natural area is the perfect spot to start or end your day. The spacious primary suite offers room for a cozy reading nook and view of the natural area for an added sense of privacy and serenity. Primary BA w/huge walk-in shower, garden tub, and spacious WIC w/custom shelving galore! Two additional BR's, full BA, & laundry rm complete the footprint of this beautiful home. Outdoor living is provided by the covered patio & large fenced backyard! Resort-style amenities include pool, miles of sidewalks, community events planned for residents of all ages & more!