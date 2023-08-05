Gorgeous, bright and airy home located in the Cove at Mackintosh on the Lake! Spacious 3 bedrooms with loft for entertaining. Second floor bathrooms updated with ceramic tile. Granite counter tops and luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level. Whole house water purification system valued at $14K. Private backyard, patio and fence that backs to the treeline. Lots of ammenities to enjoy such as pool, splash park, basketball, tennis, volleyball and playground. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, medical, schools and highway. This home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $340,000
