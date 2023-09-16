Lovely 3 bedroom with loft home in sought after neighborhood The Cove at Mackintosh on the Lake. This home features luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the entire first floor. Kitchen with breakfast nook has shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops & subway tile backsplash. Kitchen opens to family room and is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful wainscoting in formal dining rm. Huge primary bedroom features vaulted ceiling. Primary bathroom has double vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs plus loft and laundry room. Nice closets in bedrooms and loft area. Patio and large .23 acre lot. Walking distance to resort style community pools, tennis, clubhouse, gym and park! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, medical and highway.