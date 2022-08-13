 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $345,000

LVP Flooring through Main Living Areas! Kitchen w/Espresso Stained Cabinets w/Brushed Nickel Pulls, Granite Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash, Center Island w/Single Bowl SS Sink & Chrome Gooseneck Faucet Flush Breakfast Bar w/Barstool Seating, Brushed Nickel Pendant Lights, Corner Pantry, Recessed Lighting & SS Appliances: Gas Range, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge! Office w/Glass French Doors! Master Bedroom w/Freshly Cleaned Carpet & Ceiling Fan w/Light! Master Bath w/2 Separate Vanities & Walk-in Shower! Family Rm w/Gas FP & Ceiling Fan w/Light! Covered Patio! Community Clubhouse, Pool and Tennis!

