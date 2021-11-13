Fabulous move-in ready home in the Glen at Mackintosh on the Lake. Enter into the foyer with wainscoting and you know you are in for a treat. The open floor plan has a large, sunlit living room that features a gas log fireplace. The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a huge pantry. Enjoy sitting at the large island with pendant lighting. The dining area can handle large gatherings and is great for entertaining. Owners’ suite is on the main floor with en-suite bathroom with double vanity and huge owners’ closet. A screened porch leads to a fenced back yard w/gates on both sides. Also a flex room for office or den, an upstairs suite w/bedroom/full bath/bonus room. Home has a double car garage and plenty of storage. HOA maintains the lush lawn, landscaping irrigation. Amenities include pickle ball court, pool, tennis courts, gym, and more! Convenient to interstate, Elon University & shopping/restaurants. Carefree living at its best!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $350,000
