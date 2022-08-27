Gorgeous move in ready home located in the highly sought after Mackintosh at the Lake. This 3bd & 2.5 bed home features granite countertops, lvp flooring throughout first floor, stainless steel appliances. Huge owners suite with a large closet. 2 large secondary bedrooms and loft. This home sits in a cul de sac and has a huge fenced in backyard and large patio perfect for entertaining. The neighborhood amenities are top notch with walking trails, pool, tennis and basketball courts. Located minutes from shopping and a easy drive to Greensboro or Durham.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $350,000
