3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $350,000

Fabulous move-in ready home in the Glen at Mackintosh on the Lake. Open floor plan has a large, sunlit living room & gas log fireplace. The kitchen is a dream w/granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas range, pantry & large island w/pendant lighting. Dining area is spacious & great for entertaining. Primary suite is on MAIN floor. Amenities include pickle ball court, pool, tennis courts, gym, and more! Convenient to interstate, Elon University & shopping/restaurants. Carefree living at its best!