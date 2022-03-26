The Southport Two Story Large Kitchen Island adjacent to Breakfast Nook & Great Room. Engineered hardwoods on main level floors in open areas. 3 Bedrooms, loft 2 Car Garage. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $356,145
