3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $359,000

Immaculate 2018 built 1.5 story home with 3 bed/2bath with bonus room & 2 car garage located in the charming Macintosh Community with sidewalk tree lined streets, amazing amenities like gorgeous community center boasting fabulous pool, gym, tennis courts and playground! All the updates & details including an amazing upgraded back patio with built in grill and fire pit for entertaining family & friends. Conveniently located between Greensboro & Raleigh. All furniture can stay with appropriate offer!