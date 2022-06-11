 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $359,000

Immaculate 2018 built 1.5 story home with 3 bed/2bath with bonus room & 2 car garage located in the charming Macintosh Community with sidewalk tree lined streets, amazing amenities like gorgeous community center boasting fabulous pool, gym, tennis courts and playground! All the updates & details including an amazing upgraded back patio with built in grill and fire pit for entertaining family & friends. Conveniently located between Greensboro & Raleigh. All furniture can stay with appropriate offer!

