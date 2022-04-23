3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $361,455

The Southport W/ brick columns & wainscot; 3 bedrooms with loft OPEN plan with large island "wood" look vinyl floors on main level. Iron pickets on stairs & loft granite (kitchen) & quartz (bathrooms) countertops; gas fireplace, Stainless kitchen appliances vented out, 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets. 5 ft shower in primary bedroom. Popular east facing home, sit on front porch to watch the sunrise! New Construction with estimated completion in October. Located in Mackintosh on the Lake amenities include Tennis, Pool, Volleyball, Play Ground Park, Community Center Resort-Style Amenities, a stunning natural setting, convenience of two metro areas. Mackintosh on the Lake is perfectly located between the Triad and the Triangle of North Carolina. Club House, 20 miles of sidewalks! LAWNCARE PROVIDED BY HOA!