3 Bedroom 2 Bath Modern Farm House Style Home featuring an Open Floor Plan, Stone and Board and Batten Accents, Living Room w/Trey Ceiling & Black Chandelier Kitchen w/Custom Hood, Quartz Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash-Black Faucet with Brass Accents, Great Size Dining Space, Luxury Light Colored Vinyl Plank in Main Living Space, Owners Suite w/Trey Ceiling, Double Vanity w/Black and Brass Accents, 2 Additional Guest Bedrooms that Share a Hall Bath w/Tub & Shower! This home is going to be simply stunning!! Estimated Completion is Mid October. Photos are from a previous build.