3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $365,000

Location, location, location! One level living in Mackintosh on a large open lot that backs up to the lake! This 1,876 square foot home features a fantastic open floor plan perfect for entertaining, has 3 bedrooms and the kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a great eat-in island. Pool, playground and so many great amenities living in Mackintosh on the Lake!

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

