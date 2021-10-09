3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $367,960

READY SOON! MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE - Birkdale, LOT 7, Somerset 3 “D” plan! Main level, maintenance free, centrally located. The Kitchen, w upgraded 42” Cabinets & Gas Range is open to the dbl. sided Fireplaced Great Rm., which extends to the Garden Rm. The main level Primary Suite has a tiled 5’ Shower, dbl. Granite Vanity and large WIC. Large second & third Bed Rms. on main, Bonus Rm. up w 3rd full Bath. SPRINGWOOD PARK AROUND THE CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk. End of Yr. Completion.