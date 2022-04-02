 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $370,000

Move-in ready home! The LR features a beautiful gas log FP, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. Separate DR w/beautiful coffered ceiling. KIT boasts ample storage space, granite counters, and lg island w/plenty of room for additional seating and entertaining and overlooks the LR. Large primary BR is flooded with natural light by the wall of windows! Primary BA w/garden tub & walk-in tiled shwr. & huge WIC w/tons of shelving. HW floors, massive bonus rm. & plenty of backyard space w/privacy!

