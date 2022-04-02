3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $370,000

Gorgeous single level living, move-in ready home conveniently located to Elon, Gibsonville, and Burlington! The living room features a beautiful gas log FP, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. Separate dining room with the added detail of beautiful coffered ceilings. Kitchen boasts ample storage space, granite counters, and large island with plenty of room for additional seating and entertaining and overlooks the LR for a thoughtfully planned shared space. Owner's retreat is flooded w/ natural light by the wall of windows! The primary BA is enhanced by the garden tub and spacious walk-in tiled shower. Huge WIC with tons of shelving completes the owner's suite. The main level is completed w/ hardwood floors, two additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Huge bonus room over the garage could be used as a 4th BR, office, or theater room. Massive walk in attic space could be finished! Spacious backyard includes a fun treehouse and backs up to tree line for added privacy!