Gorgeous single level living, move-in ready home conveniently located to Elon, Gibsonville, and Burlington! The living room features a beautiful gas log FP, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. Separate dining room with the added detail of beautiful coffered ceilings. Kitchen boasts ample storage space, granite counters, and large island with plenty of room for additional seating and entertaining and overlooks the LR for a thoughtfully planned shared space. Owner's retreat is flooded w/ natural light by the wall of windows! The primary BA is enhanced by the garden tub and spacious walk-in tiled shower. Huge WIC with tons of shelving completes the owner's suite. The main level is completed w/ hardwood floors, two additional spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Huge bonus room over the garage could be used as a 4th BR, office, or theater room. Massive walk in attic space could be finished! Spacious backyard includes a fun treehouse and backs up to tree line for added privacy!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Duke Energy's website indicated there are 10 power outages in Guilford County, affecting 1,321 customers
GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Mister and Miss will make history on Sunday, as award presenters for the 94th Academy Awards.
Police officers found the victim in the 30 block of Ackland Drive.
No charges have been filed in the accident.
Also, why are they still making the “don’t smoke during the flight” announcement when giving the safety instructions?
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
A 66-year-old man from Oak Ridge who was hospitalized after the March 23 crash died from his injuries on March 26, police said.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Authorities are not releasing the victim's name because he is a juvenile.