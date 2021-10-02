 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,075

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,075

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $375,075

MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE! Convenient to shopping, work, healthcare, schools, parks & I40/185. NEW NEIGHBORHOOD: BIRKDALE LOT 6, Pembroke 3 “A” plan w Kitchen open to the Fireplaced Great Room, Coffered Dining Rm. & Screened Porch. Large Bedrooms, split Vanities in the Primary Suite Bath w Water Closet. Bonus up is 3rd Bed Rm. w huge WIC & 3rd bath. 2nd Bed Rm & Laundry on main. Tons of upgrades! Maintenance free/year-round activities, scenic walking, swim, Residents Club/fitness. End of Yr. Completion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News