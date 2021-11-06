 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $377,300

BRAND NEW NEIGHBORHOOD in the MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE COMMUNITY! BIRKDALE, LOT 11 - The Somerset 3 “B” plan features main level living with a Garden Rm & dbl. sided gas log Fireplace off the Great Rm. The Kitchen, with 42” Cabinets and granite Island opens to the Great Rm Primary, 2nd and 3rd Bed Rms are on the MAIN level! Spacious Bonus Rm., on 2nd level w 3rd Bath & walk-in Attic storage. Laundry Rm on main just off the two-car finished Garage. Stay active with SPRINGWOOD PARK just around the corner and the 7300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Move in by Yr End!

