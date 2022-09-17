 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $385,000

Immaculate One level 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home w/Bonus Room Up! You will love living in the Mackintosh on the Lake Community complete w/Sidewalks, Clubhouse, Pool, Splash Pad, Basketball, Volleyball, Play Area & Tennis Courts! this home is located in The Glen neighborhood and has Pickleball courts and the hoa maintains the lawn leaving you more time to Relax and enjoy life! Cozy Front Porch & a Screen Porch too!! the Living, Dining & Kitchen areas are designed with an Open Floor plan-Awesome to enjoy your everyday lifestyle or entertaining family & friends! Owner Bedroom is on the main level & the owner bath has dual sinks, Shower w/seat, water closet & linen closet, and a large clothes closet, Kitchen has a Breakfast/Snack Bar, Pantry, Granite tops, Gas Range & the refrigerator remains too! Laundry Room has a sink & the washer & dryer remains! Walk in Attic, Irrigation system, 2 car garage, Beautiful tree lined backyard-great for Privacy, Vivint Security system does not remain

