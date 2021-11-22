3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $386,117

NEW NEIGHBORHOOD in MACKINTOSH on the LAKE - BIRKDALE! Corner Lot 59; Pinehurst 3 “A”. This new plan for the Triad with extended screen porch within the floorplan is very popular at the coast. Lots of windows & main level living. Primary suite down, upgraded granite kitchen open to fireplaced living & dining, tiled primary suite shower & floor. Bonus, bath & 3rd bed up, laundry on main just off the two-car finished garage. 7200 sq ft Clubhouse, 20 miles of walking trails, maintenance free living. Conveniently located off I40/I85 Completion spring 2022.