 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $386,520

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $386,520

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $386,520

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! The Elegant Pembroke 3 “B” plan in LOT 8, BIRKDALE in this BRAND-NEW MACKINTOSH on the LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD features a Coffered Dining Rm., Hardwood Floors & Covered Screened Porch with Atrium Door off the Kitchen. Large Bedrooms, split Granite Vanities in the Primary Suite Bath w Water Closet. Bonus up is 3rd Bed Rm. w huge WIC & 3rd Bath. 2nd Bed Rm & Laundry on Main. Tons of upgrades! The neighborhood is steps from the 7300 sq. ft. RESIDENT’S CLUB. End of Yr. Completion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News