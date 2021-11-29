3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $388,815

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & READY TO CLOSE! The Elegant Pembroke 3 “B” plan in LOT 8, BIRKDALE in this BRAND-NEW MACKINTOSH on the LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD features a Coffered Dining Rm., Hardwood Floors & Covered Screened Porch with Atrium Door off the Kitchen. Large Bedrooms, split Granite Vanities in the Primary Suite Bath w Water Closet. Bonus up is 3rd Bed Rm. w huge WIC & 3rd Bath. 2nd Bed Rm & Laundry on Main. Tons of upgrades! The neighborhood is steps from the 7300 sq. ft. RESIDENT’S CLUB. End of Yr. Completion.