EXCEPTIONAL 3 bedroom, 2 bath TOWNHOME in The Townes at Weybridge. From the gorgeous stone/brick exterior, to the many CUSTOM interior features this home is a jewel. OPEN living areas, stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace flanked by double glass doors that open to the patio. Custom built in shelving. Stainless appliances, island with bar seating, and loads of granite counter space. Formal dining and spacious laundry. Primary suite in the rear of the home is a private retreat. Trey ceiling in bedroom, LUXURY in-suite bath boasting tile, double vanity, FANTASTIC, deep soaking tub, huge tile surround walk-in shower, H2O closet, and WI closet. 2 additional bedrooms at front left of home with full bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $389,000
