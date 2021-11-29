3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $389,545

MACKINTOSH on the LAKE Neighborhood, BIRKDALE, LOT 12 – Pinehurst 3 “B”. Wonderful brand-new plan for the Triad with extended screen porch within the floorplan. This chic open plan is so popular at the coast, Windsor had to bring it to you! Primary suite down, upgraded granite kitchen and tiled primary suite shower and floor. Bonus, bath and 3rd bed up, laundry on main just off the two-car finished garage. Maintenance free living, conveniently located off I40/I85; completion early 2022.