3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $390,000

Stunning brick patio home in Mackintosh w/ main level living and entertaining! Open floorplan w/ gleaming wood floors throughout main living area, carpet in bedrooms, tile in baths & laundry. Separate Dining perfect for family dinners! Large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters & granite sink! Wood shelving upgraded in pantry, laundry, etc! No expense spared in this immaculate home! Primary bedroom convenient on main with tray ceiling, large bathroom includes two single vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom, formal dining room with coffered ceiling, great rm with tray ceiling & corner gas log fireplace finish out the common living areas on the main level. Third bedroom, full bath and huge walk in attic access on 2nd floor! Access to your private serene screened in porch from your kitchen then out to your beautifully landscaped back patio area complete w/ retractable sun shade awning. Irrigation system & more! Resort style amenities!