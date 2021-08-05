Stunning brick patio home in Mackintosh w/ main level living and entertaining! Open floorplan w/ gleaming wood floors throughout main living area, carpet in bedrooms, tile in baths & laundry. Separate Dining perfect for family dinners! Large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters & granite sink! Wood shelving upgraded in pantry, laundry, etc! No expense spared in this immaculate home! Primary bedroom convenient on main with tray ceiling, large bathroom includes two vanities, garden tub & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $390,000
