Stunning Luxury End Unit Town Home, enter into a Foyer Area, Gourmet Kitchen with Eat In area at a breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Large Dining Space, Spacious Living Room w/Double Sided Fireplace that opens into the Sunroom, Owner Suite features, Double Vanities, Large Shower and a Spacious Walk-in Closet, 1st Floor Guest Suite w/Full Bath, Laundry Room/Mudroom, Upstairs Features a Large Loft Area, Home office/bedroom area, Full Bath w/Tub Shower, Linen Closet, and Walk-in Attic Space. Sunroom open into a beautiful Private Patio, home also features a 2 Car Garage and lush landscaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.
High Point police said “car swinging” is when drivers meet in a parking lot or shut down an intersection to do donuts and burnouts.
One of Madison’s most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town — and now the world — courtesy of the Netflix series, “2…
Most 1943 pennies are steel and were coated with zinc because metal was needed for use in World War II. Copper versions from that year are very rare.
Greensboro Urban Ministry and the Interactive Resource Center will lead much of the city's efforts to keep people off the streets this winter.
A season-ending injury to quarterback Tanner Ballou was a crisis and an opportunity for Bristol Carter and the Vikings.
Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
A Greensboro food drive supports food and health needs of local patients.
Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.