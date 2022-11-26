 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $395,000

Stunning Luxury End Unit Town Home, enter into a Foyer Area, Gourmet Kitchen with Eat In area at a breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Large Dining Space, Spacious Living Room w/Double Sided Fireplace that opens into the Sunroom, Owner Suite features, Double Vanities, Large Shower and a Spacious Walk-in Closet, 1st Floor Guest Suite w/Full Bath, Laundry Room/Mudroom, Upstairs Features a Large Loft Area, Home office/bedroom area, Full Bath w/Tub Shower, Linen Closet, and Walk-in Attic Space. Sunroom open into a beautiful Private Patio, home also features a 2 Car Garage and lush landscaping.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month

The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert