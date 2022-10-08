 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $395,000

Stunning Luxury End Unit Town Home, enter into a Foyer Area, Gourmet Kitchen with Eat In area at a breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Large Dining Space, Spacious Living Room w/Double Sided Fireplace that opens into the Sunroom, Owner Suite features, Double Vanities, Large Shower and a Spacious Walk-in Closet, 1st Floor Guest Suite w/Full Bath, Laundry Room/Mudroom, Upstairs Features a Large Loft Area, Home office/bedroom area, Full Bath w/Tub Shower, Linen Closet, and Walk-in Attic Space. Sunroom open into a beautiful Private Patio, home also features a 2 Car Garage and lush landscaping.

