Embark on a new chapter of life, filled with relaxation, recreation, and a strong sense of community. This beautiful model low-maintenance home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office/den/flex space & open Kitchen, Dining & Living area. The kitchen has granite, tile, stainless, pantry & an island for easy meals & prep. The Dining area with wainscoting overlooks the inviting screened porch ideal for morning coffee. The warm living room has a magnificent corner stone fireplace. The owners suite has a beautiful accent wall & bath with his/hers sinks, shower & large walk-in closet. Add in a large bonus room perfect for visiting family/crafting/hobby space. You will enjoy the outdoors with custom landscaping, extended patio with fire pit & neighborhood picnic are & pickleball court. All of this close to the hospital, restaurants, shopping & the interstate for a virtually maintenance-free lifestyle.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $399,000
