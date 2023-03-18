Stunning 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom End Unit Townhouse in desirable Weybridge. Features beautiful open concept. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room and sun room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closets and master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower. Additional bedroom on main level. Upstairs wonderful loft area along with additional bedroom/office. Private patio area. 2 car attached garage. Incredible community with pool and gym. Super convienant location just minutes from everything. Don't miss out on this one of a kind townhouse!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $399,500
