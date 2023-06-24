BACK ON MARKET & ready to close. Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE's Popular Cary 3 B plan on Lot 18 has seasonal WATER VIEWS, cathedral ceilings & can lighting throughout. 3 Beds on MAIN w tiled 5 ft Primary Shower, Baths & Laundry Rm, Hardwoods throughout main & in Primary with two-car finished Garage. Huge Bonus is up with Closet for storage. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of Scenic Sidewalks/Pool & Fitness Complex in walking distance, Tennis, Playgrounds, yard maintenance, Builder Warranty. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Feb 2023 completion. See agent remarks regarding incentives. 10K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan! Virtual tour most similar to home offered. Model Home Open Daily, call/text for your appointment to visit.