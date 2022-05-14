Bright & Sunny home on cul-de-sac lot in Mackintosh on the Lake! Low maintenance 1.5 story home w/ HOA maintaining your landscaping! Spacious open floorplan with room for everyone! Your kitchen has a stunning farm sink, huge island w/ lighting upgrades, granite counters, tons of bright white cabinets and large pantry! This kitchen is truly the heart of the home. The main level spacious primary suite offers room for a cozy reading nook and view of the natural area for an added sense of privacy and serenity. Primary bath w/huge walk-in shower and spacious WIC too! 1st-floor also includes a large office/study for working at home & 2nd bedroom & 2nd full bath. Large loft, 3rd bedroom, and 3rd full bath on 2nd floor. Outdoor living is provided by the screened patio & large fenced backyard overlooking farm land! HOA maintains lawn care for a low maintenance living with privacy. Resort-style amenities include pool, miles of sidewalks, community events planned for residents of all ages & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $400,000
