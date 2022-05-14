 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $400,000

Bright & Sunny home on cul-de-sac lot in Mackintosh on the Lake! Low maintenance 1.5 story home w/ HOA maintaining your landscaping! Spacious open floorplan with room for everyone! Your kitchen has a stunning farm sink, huge island w/ lighting upgrades, granite counters, tons of bright white cabinets and large pantry! This kitchen is truly the heart of the home. The main level spacious primary suite offers room for a cozy reading nook and view of the natural area for an added sense of privacy and serenity. Primary bath w/huge walk-in shower and spacious WIC too! 1st-floor also includes a large office/study for working at home & 2nd bedroom & 2nd full bath. Large loft, 3rd bedroom, and 3rd full bath on 2nd floor. Outdoor living is provided by the screened patio & large fenced backyard overlooking farm land! HOA maintains lawn care for a low maintenance living with privacy. Resort-style amenities include pool, miles of sidewalks, community events planned for residents of all ages & more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian

Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert