3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $400,000

Welcome to this move-in ready home in Mackintosh on the Lake! Large open floor plan with owners suite on the main! Large living area with gas log fireplace open to dining space & huge bright kitchen! Appliances with S/S gas stove, granite counters, large island with space for seating! Owners suite on main level with two large closets & walk in shower! Laundry with cabinets, Additional Guest Suite & Flex/Office room on main floor as well! 2nd floor includes a huge bonus room, 3rd bedroom with WIC & full bath! Large walk in attic with loads of storage. Relax in the large, bright Sunroom or slide window panes to create a Screened in Porch while overlooking the landscaped common area. Beautiful tree lined view for privacy. The entire yard has invisible fencing & Irrigation System. Resort style amenities include pool, splash pad, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, miles of sidewalks and planned community events for all ages! Love where you live!