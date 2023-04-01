10K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan & it's READY TO CLOSE! The Cary 3 “A” plan on Lot 57 Birkdale at MACKINTOSH on the LAKE has spacious cathedral ceilings with can lighting throughout. Primary Suite is on main convenient to Laundry Rm. The open Kitchen is bright from natural light and overlooks the Fireplaced Family, Dining & Morning Rms. Two Bedrooms with Bath for Guest Suite for Family are on main with two-car finished Garage. Bonus is up with Closet; Patio is off the charming Morning Rm addition. SPRINGWOOD PARK around the CORNER, 20 miles of scenic sidewalk/7,300 SQ. FT. RESIDENT’S CLUB in walking distance with Pool and Fitness complex, tennis, playgrounds, walking trails and more. Yard Maintenance/Warranty. Conveniently located off I40/I85. Model Home open 7 Days. Call/text for your appointment to visit. See windsorhomes.us for virtual tour and agent remarks re: great incentives
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $404,900
