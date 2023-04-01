NEW PRICE - 10 K to USE as you CHOOSE towards cc or loan at MACKINTOSH ON THE LAKE, Birkdale Lot 10, and it's Ready to Close! Rare Opportunity for a ONE-LEVEL home in this neighborhood! The Pembroke 3 B plan Kitchen is open to the Fireplaced Great Room and covered Screened Porch. Large Bedrooms, lots of Windows, split Vanities in the Primary Suite Bath with Water Closet, tiled Shower, and HUGE closet. Laundry/Mud Rm off the 2-car finished Garage. Tons of Upgrades, lots of sq footage on one level! Maintenance-free/year-round activities, scenic walking. Builder Warranty/Residents Club/fitness. Conveniently located off I40/I85. See agent remarks regarding incentives and windsorhomes.us for virtual tour. Model Home open Daily. Call/text for your appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $409,000
