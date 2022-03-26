3 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $410,000

Beautiful move-in ready home in Mackintosh on the Lake! Stunning open floorplan with bright entryway that opens to a large living area with gas log fireplace, dining space & huge bright kitchen! S/S appliances, gas stove & tons of cabinets! Owners suite on main level with two large closets & walk in shower! Laundry with cabinets & Guest suite on main floor as well! 2nd floor includes a huge bonus room & 3rd bedroom & full bath! Relax on your beautiful screened in porch, in the hot tub on the extended patio or on the porch swing overlooking your landscaped back yard oasis! Resort style amenities include pool, gym, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts & more! More photos to come!